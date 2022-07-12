A Norfolk man is charged in 2 overdose deaths and 1 rape. A judge ruled they can all be tried together.

A Norfolk man accused of drugging three women he met in bars and then taking them to his apartment to sexually assault them will have all three cases prosecuted together, ruled a judge who found the crimes appeared to be part of a pattern.

Two of the women died from drug overdoses hours after Michael Ebong took them to his Ocean View apartment, according to police, while the third survived the attack.

Ebong, 44, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, and one count of rape in the three separate incidents, which took place between November 2020 to July 2021.

He was arrested last July on the rape charge and has been held without bail at the city jail since then. The murder charges were added in January when a grand jury indicted him.

Ebong was in court last week to ask Circuit Judge Robert Rigney to grant bond, but the judge denied the request, ordering that he remain jailed until trial. The trial is set for September but it’s rare for a murder case to go forward on its first scheduled date.

In May, Circuit Judge Everett Martin ruled all three cases Ebong is charged in can be tried at once.

Prosecutors had asked for the move in a motion filed earlier this year, arguing that the offenses were committed as part of a common scheme. The judge agreed, calling the fact that two women were found dead in Ebong’s apartment within eight months of each other “astonishing.”

The two who died were Sheena West, 36, and Kelsey Paton, 30. Both were discovered in Ebong’s Ocean View apartment after having gone to bars with friends the night before and then disappearing. Both were discovered after Ebong called paramedics. And both were determined to have died from a drug overdose.

“The Commonwealth claims the evidence will show the defendant met the women at bars in Virginia Beach on three separate occasions; it appears he drugged their drinks; he took them to his home; and he sexually assaulted them after the drugs rendered them helpless or unconscious,” Martin wrote in his order.

In the case in which Ebong is charged with rape, the judge wrote that the alleged victim is expected to testify she remembers Ebong giving her drinks at a bar, and then woke up hours later to being assaulted by him in his apartment.

In the cases of Paton and West, both were found to have heroin and fentanyl in their systems yet there’s no evidence to indicate they intentionally took the drugs, the judge wrote.

“The facts stated and the expected testimony permit the Court to infer that the defendant committed the crimes against each victim as part of a pattern,” Martin wrote in his order. “Finding a dead woman in a man’s apartment is unusual. Finding two women in the same man’s apartment within eight months is astonishing.”

West died in November 2020. The veterinary office worker and mother of a teenage son had gone to Central Shore, a tapas bar and restaurant off Shore Drive in Virginia Beach, the night before she was found dead.

Her friends told police she left her cellphone and wallet behind and didn’t tell them she was leaving. Surveillance footage reportedly showed her looking unsteady as she exited with an unknown man.

Ebong called paramedics to his apartment early the next morning for a report of an unresponsive woman. A medical examiner initially ruled West died from an accidental overdose, and police said no foul play was suspected.

Paton was found dead in Ebong’s apartment in July 2021. Details of what’s believed to have happened to her have not been publicly disclosed, but her death also was initially ruled an accidental overdose.

The woman who says she was raped by Ebong reportedly was assaulted in May 2021 — two months before Paton died.

She testified at a preliminary hearing last year that she was barhopping with friends when the group ended up at Seaside Raw Bar at the Oceanfront. She said she didn’t remember leaving the bar and that when she woke up the next morning she was naked and in bed with Ebong.

The woman testified she felt drugged and helpless and had no idea how she ended up there. She didn’t say at the hearing how she escaped but Martin’s order said Ebong drove her home.

The woman didn’t report the incident until two months later — after she read a post on social media about Paton’s death that included photos of Ebong and the outside of his apartment. The woman said she recognized both and called police.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com