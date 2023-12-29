Norfolk man charged with murder in fatal stabbing on Thursday

A Norfolk man is in police custody after allegedly stabbing and killing a 54-year-old woman on Thursday.

Police responded to the 3700 block of Peterson Street following a report of an unresponsive woman at about 11:22 a.m. Officers on the scene found Michelle A. Ford with life-threatening injuries. She died at the scene, police said.

Investigators arrested 30-year-old Demetrios Bryant and charged him with second-degree murder in connection to Ford’s death. He is held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

