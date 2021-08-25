Norfolk man charged with second-degree murder after shooting grandfather, police say

Police arrested a man who they believe shot and killed his grandfather Tuesday in Norfolk.

Around 4 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 800 block of W. 42nd Street.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Michael D. Sturdivant, 67, was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Sturdivant’s grandson. Jamiele C. Pender, 29, of Norfolk, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Detectives have not released a motive or any additional circumstances surrounding this shooting.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com