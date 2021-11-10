Norfolk man dies after crash, being shot by police officer in Henrico

A Norfolk man died Saturday after being shot by a Henrico County police officer responding to a car accident.

On Nov. 6 around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-64, east of I-295 in Henrico’s east end, after dispatchers received a call about a car that rolled over multiple times.

Police said there were two occupants inside the vehicle. In a press release, police said there was “an encounter with the driver,” which led to an officer discharging their weapon and striking the driver.

Police didn’t provide any details regarding the encounter, whether or not the driver had a weapon or why the officer discharged a weapon. Officials stated in the release that the officer’s body camera footage is being reviewed.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital. The passenger received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries sustained from the crash. The driver succumbed to his injuries.

Police later identified the driver as Elliott Singleton, 53, of Norfolk.

The medical examiner has yet to determine Singleton’s cause of death and the Henrico County Police Division is actively investigating this incident as an officer-involved shooting.

“This is a difficult situation for all involved,” Henrico’s Chief of Police Eric D. English said in a press release. “Our team is working hard to determine the facts of what happened that evening.”

This incident is also being reviewed by Henrico’s Commonwealth Attorney and the police division’s Officer-Involved Investigations Team.

The officer involved was not injured and was placed on an administrative assignment pending an investigation, police said.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com