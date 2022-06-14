Norfolk man indicted in connection with 2020 homicide after charges were initially dismissed

A Norfolk man has been indicted in connection with a 2020 homicide after the charges were initially dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Michael Faulkner, 37, was arrested without incident Monday in Norfolk on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm. Faulkner is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond, police said.

Faulkner was indicted June 1, 2022, in connection to the death of 30-year-old Shelvin Alston in a two-year-old homicide case.

Police were dispatched around 7:15 p.m. on May 30, 2020, to the 1100 block of Oaklawn Avenue for a gunshot victim. At the scene, officers found Alston, of Norfolk, dead with a gunshot wound to the head and two to the chest.

The charges were initially brought against Faulkner a month later but were dismissed by District Judge Joseph Lindsey during a preliminary hearing on May 17, 2021.

“There was no connection … none whatsoever,” said Eric Korslund, Faulkner’s defense attorney at the time.

