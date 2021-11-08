Norfolk man pleads guilty to killing his girlfriend and their two infant children

The three murders occurred just a little more than a year apart. Each was particularly brutal.

The first was Dec. 19, 2019. Three-month-old Evonne Warren died from suspected asphyxia, with multiple healing internal and external injuries believed to have contributed to her death.

Then on Dec. 29, 2020, Evonne’s mother and baby brother were found dead on the living room floor of an Ocean View apartment after a neighbor called police about a domestic disturbance there.

An autopsy would show the mother, 22-year-old Epifani Damere Andrews, died from more than 25 stab and slash wounds to her face, head, chest, neck, arms and hand. Her face was so severely beaten she had to be identified through dental records.

Andrews’ infant son, Damere Warren, was beaten and possibly smothered, according to his autopsy report. The boy had multiple fresh and healed broken bones, and bruises and abrasions covering his tiny body. Like his sister, he was just 3 months old.

On Monday, DuWayne Warren — the father of both babies and the boyfriend of Epifani Andrews — pleaded guilty to killing all three. He faces up to 120 years in prison when he’s sentenced in February.

The 27-year-old had no criminal record before entering his pleas Monday, according to prosecutors.

Warren was evaluated earlier this year to determine if he was competent to stand trial and sane at the time of the murders and was found to be both, court records state.

While Evonne’s murder occurred more than a year before the others, her death was only considered suspicious at the time, according to a summary of the case admitted into evidence Monday. It wasn’t until after her mother and brother were killed that it was ruled a homicide.

At the time of Evonne’s death, Warren told investigators the girl had been sleeping in the same bed with him and Andrews and when he woke up, she was cold to the touch.

Two doctors who examined the girl’s body found numerous internal and external injuries, including multiple fractures, bruises and scrapes, as well as injuries to her head and liver. The doctors noted some injuries were fresh, while others were healing, and that the girl was also malnourished. Both believed she’d been physically abused.

Story continues

But the medical examiner who performed the autopsy said she couldn’t rule out the possibility that co-sleeping with an adult might have caused the injuries. As a result, Evonne’s cause of death was listed as undetermined.

On the day Andrews and Damere were killed, Warren came out of the apartment covered in blood when police arrived. He told officers Damere spent Christmas with him and Andrews had come to pick the baby up that day.

Damere was sitting in his car seat unresponsive and not breathing when Andrews arrived, according to the summary. Warren then started attacking her with a knife and beat her with a sound bar speaker.

He told police he was “always angry” but didn’t know why he committed the murders. He also told investigators that when Evonne died, he thought of killing himself.

“It would have helped,” he said, and that the others “would be here,” if he had.

Jane Harper, 757-222-5097, jane.harper@pilotonline.com