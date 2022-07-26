Norfolk man previously accused of murder is sentenced to 30 years in prison on gun, drug charges

A Norfolk man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for gun and drug charges he received during an investigation into his alleged involvement in a 2017 homicide.

Demetrius McGregor, 37, was handed 30 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

McGregor, who is a nine-time convicted felon, was arrested on Oct. 6, 2017, by the Norfolk Police Department Fugitive Unit and a deputy U.S. Marshal after a search of his apartment yielded 18 bags of cocaine, three guns — one of which was recovered from his waistband at the time of his arrest. Investigators also found digital scales, four large-capacity magazines, and .45 and 9mm caliber ammunition.

McGregor was previously suspected of shooting six people at a party — killing one — on July 30, 2017, in the city’s Industrial Park neighborhood.

While one victim identified McGregor as the gunman, none of the witnesses testified in court in December 2017. The second-degree murder charge brought against McGregor was dropped the same day.

With the murder charge dropped, McGregor was facing a mandatory five-year prison sentence if convicted for the gun and drug charges under state law. However, federal prosecutors charged him as an armed career criminal, upping the mandatory sentence to a minimum of 15 years.

McGregor, who was considered a violent felony offender, had prior convictions for malicious wounding, maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com