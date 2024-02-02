Norfolk man sentenced to 4 life terms for killing 3 women, wounding 2 others in Young Terrace shooting

NORFOLK — A Norfolk man was sentenced Friday to four life terms plus 43 years for murdering three women and wounding two others in a 2021 mass shooting at Young Terrace housing complex.

The punishment given to Ziontay Palmer, 22, by Circuit Judge Robert B. Rigney was the maximum allowed under Virginia law.

A jury in November found Palmer guilty of three counts of aggravated murder, one count of aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding and five counts of using a firearm to commit a felony.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2021, at Young Terrace, a large housing complex at the intersection of St. Paul’s Boulevard and Brambleton Avenue. Among the wounded was Palmer’s girlfriend, Angel LeGrande, who was pregnant with Palmer’s child when he shot her in the shoulder.

LeGrande’s mother, Nicole Lovewine 45; Lovewine’s partner, Detra Brown, 42; and the couple’s neighbor, Sarah Costine, 44, were killed. All three lived at Young Terrace and were fired at as they came to the aid of other victims.

Palmer, then 19, was arrested hours afterward.

LeGrande testified at trial that she and Palmer argued the day before the shooting after she found evidence on his cellphone indicating he’d been communicating with other women. LeGrande said she told Palmer she didn’t want him to have any role in their child’s life.

The next day, LeGrande said she and her mother had just pulled up to their home when Palmer drove up at the same time in a relative’s car. She said Palmer got out the passenger side of the vehicle and shot her, then shot her mother.

LeGrande said she went inside to get Brown, who was struck after she ran to check on Lovewine. Costine was shot as she tried to help the other victims.

Shazelle Dixon, 41, the other survivor, testified she was in her home washing dishes when she heard the first shots. She ran outside to protect her four children, who were playing on a neighbor’s trampoline nearby

Dixon testified Palmer fired at her multiple times as she begged him not to kill her in front of her children. She was struck in the jaw, arm and spine and underwent multiple surgeries.

Among the items police recovered at the scene were a hoodie identical to one Palmer was seen wearing in a video he recorded the day before, a backpack with his name written on it, and a 9mm gun that his girlfriend said belonged to him.

A Black Acura that witnesses identified as the one the shooter drove up in was later determined to belong to Palmer’s aunt. The vehicle had Palmer’s cellphone inside it.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com