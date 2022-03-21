A Norfolk man was stabbed to death after trying to give a homeless person money. His killer will serve 30 years.

Edgar Oliver was sleeping outside a Stop ‘N Go convenience store in Norfolk on an October 2019 afternoon when a man approached him.

The man, 64-year-old Arthur Sanders, Jr., pulled several $20 bills out of his pocket and told Oliver he was going to give him a dollar, according to a statement Oliver later gave to police. That’s when Oliver, then 61, said he got up to confront Sanders and repeatedly stabbed him.

As Oliver ran off, a woman who witnessed the incident called 911 and went to assist Sanders, applying pressure to a wound on his neck. Sanders was pronounced dead at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital a short time later.

On Friday, Norfolk Circuit Judge Tasha D. Scott sentenced Oliver to 30 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in September to second-degree murder, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi called the case “tragic,” and said it underscored the need for mental health services in the community.

Oliver underwent a psychiatric evaluation after his arrest that determined he was mentally ill but legally competent to stand trial.

“If we want to avoid further tragedies like this one, we must address the crisis in mental-health treatment to ensure that the mentally ill are cared for and that Good Samaritans may live,” Fatehi said in a statement.

The incident happened about 1:40 p.m. Oct. 17, 2019 at a Stop ‘N Go on Church Street, according to a release from the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. When officers arrived, they found a bloody knife and got a description of the suspect from the woman who witnessed the stabbing.

Police later found Oliver about a mile away, sitting on the ground with a backpack. He had red stains on his shoes and two more knives on him.

According to a statement of facts filed in the case, Oliver confessed to stabbing Sanders. He told officers “I had to do it” because he didn’t know what Sanders was going to do when he approached him. He also said he was taking medication for mental health issues.

An autopsy determined Sanders had been stabbed seven times in his neck, torso and arms. The most serious wound he suffered was to the carotid artery on his neck, which caused him to bleed to death.

Jane Harper, 757-222-5097, jane.harper@pilotonline.com