Norfolk police make arrest in Granby Street shooting that killed 3, including Virginian-Pilot reporter

Norfolk police announced an arrest Wednesday in the Granby Street shooting that claimed the lives of three people and injured two others on a violent March night.

Antoine M. Legrande Jr., 24, of Norfolk is charged with three counts of second-degree murder, five counts of use of a firearm and two counts of malicious wounding.

Police made the arrest on Tuesday after a two-month investigation. He was located in Norfolk and taken into custody without incident, police said.

Sierra Jenkins, 25; Devon Harris, 25; and Marquel Andrews, 24 were killed in the shooting. Harris died on the scene, Jenkins died at the hospital, and Andrews died three weeks later after sustaining life-threating injuries. Jenkins, a Norfolk-native, was an education reporter for The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press. Harris was a semi-pro football player from Portsmouth.

Gunfire rang out in the early morning hours of March 19 as customers were beginning to leave Chicho’s Pizza Backstage. Former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said the shooting was sparked by an argument over a spilled drink.

Interim Police Chief Michael Goldsmith said that “countless hours” of investigation have been put into this case, which included following up on multiple community tips.

“I am very proud of Norfolk’s detectives and their determination to see justice prevail for the victims and their families,” Goldsmith said in a statement.

Legrande is being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.

The March 19 shooting rocked downtown Norfolk and reverberated across Hampton Roads. The shooting occurred during a particularly violent weekend in the region, leading elected officials and city leaders to call for a more collaborative approach to gun violence.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). The public can also anonymously report by going to P3Tips.com or by using the P3TIPS app on their smart phone.

This is a developing story.

Gavin Stone, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com