Norfolk police arrest wanted homicide suspect in Chesapeake

The Norfolk Police Department and U.S. Marshals arrested a man wanted for second-degree murder Thursday afternoon.

Lavon T. Williams, 31, of Norfolk, was arrested in Chesapeake, according to a tweet.

Williams was wanted in connection to a Sept. 29 homicide near Rockingham Street in the Berkley area of Norfolk.

Around 1:10 p.m., police responded to a call about a woman suffering from a gunshot wound after she was transported to a hospital by a relative.

The victim, who was later identified as Rikeria D. Bibbins, 25, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Williams was identified as suspect soon after. He’s facing several charges, including second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com