Norfolk police charge man after ‘gunshot disturbance’ near IKEA

Norfolk police arrested a man Wednesday on charges that he brandished a firearm near the city’s IKEA on Wednesday morning.

Police say the man was brandishing a firearm at passing cars in the area of Northampton Boulevard and Ikea Way.

A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to an inquiry about whether any shots were fired. A Wednesday Twitter post from the police department referred to the incident as a “gunshot disturbance.”

A call for the disturbance came in around 10:30 a.m., police say. Officers found the suspect near the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and USAA Drive and took him into custody after a “brief foot pursuit,” according to a news release.

No one was injured. The suspect was taken to Sentara Leigh Hospital for unrelated conditions and will be transported to Norfolk City Jail upon his release.

The suspect was charged with firearm by felon, brandishing a firearm, brandishing a firearm within 1000 feet of a high school and disorderly conduct.

