Norfolk police honor officers who died in line of duty: ‘We’re here because of how they chose to live their lives.’

Most were in their 20s and 30s, with the oldest being 54 and the youngest just 20. Only one was a woman.

But they all had at least one thing in common: They’re among the 39 Norfolk police officers who’ve died in the line of duty over the past 119 years.

On Thursday, members of the Norfolk Police Department, city leaders and loved ones of the fallen officers gathered for the annual Norfolk Peace Officers Memorial Day Service held in the courtyard of the MacArthur Memorial. It was one of many similar ceremonies held throughout Hampton Roads this week to honor fallen officers during National Police Week.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, 26,309 officers have died in the line of duty since 1776. There were 246 line of duty deaths across the country last year, and 42 so far this year.

The speaker at Norfolk’s ceremony was newly appointed Police Chief Mark Talbot, who took over the department’s top job earlier this month after having served as Hampton’s police chief for a couple years.

“This is a day to honor those who took a stand,” Talbot told attendees of Thursday’s ceremony. “We’re not here because they died. We’re here because of how they chose to live their lives.”

The names of each of the fallen officers was read during the ceremony, as well as the day they lost their life. The first was John McNerney, who died in September 1904 at the age of 42. The most recent death was Officer Brian Jones, a 35-year-old Navy veteran who’d been with the department for five years when he was shot and killed in May 2014 while investigating another shooting.

Capt. Renato Aponte, a Norfolk police officer for the past 23 years, worked with Jones and four of the other fallen officers. Among them were James Gilbert, 28, who was shot and killed in September 2001 while responding to a call about a suicidal man; Stanley Reaves, 33, who was shot dead in October 2005 by a suspicious man he’d been alerted to; and Seneca Darden, 25, a plainclothes officer who was accidentally shot by a fellow officer in May 2006 while responding to a shooting at Young Terrace.

Aponte also knew Sheila Herring, 39, the only woman on the list of Norfolk fallen officers. Herring was fired at three times in January 2003 after responding to a disturbance at a bar on Brambleton Avenue. The fatal shot struck her in the abdomen, just below her bullet-resistant vest.

“I’m a father and the first thing I think of is their kids and how this is going to change their (children’s) lives,” Aponte said of the officers killed while on duty. He also can’t help but think about what he and others in the department possibly could have done to prevent such tragic deaths from happening, he said.

“It’s always on your mind,” Aponte said of the danger that officers face each day. “It’s one of the reasons that it’s so important for us to talk to each other and make sure we’re getting the support we need.”

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com