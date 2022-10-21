Norfolk police identify 18-year-old victim in Old Huntersville shooting

Erica Smith/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS
Gavin Stone, The Virginian-Pilot
·1 min read

The victim in the fatal shooting in Norfolk’s Old Huntersville neighborhood was 18-year-old Rayshawn M. Norman-Davis, police said Friday.

Police responded to the 800 block of B Avenue following a report of a gunshot disturbance around 6:35 p.m. Thursday. Officers found Norman-Davis suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about the suspect has been released. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com

Recommended Stories

  • McKees Rocks man arrested for allegedly throwing hot grease on woman

    A Mckees Rocks man has been arrested on several warrants, including one for allegedly throwing hot cooking grease on a woman in front of her young son.

  • Uganda says Ebola outbreak should be over by year-end

    An Ebola outbreak in Uganda that has infected 65 people and killed 27 is coming under control and should be over by the end of the year, the country's information ministry said on Friday. Africa's top public health body said on Thursday there was a risk the outbreak, which was declared a month ago, could spread but that it was manageable. The government has introduced a three-week lockdown around the epicentre of the outbreak of the Sudan variant of the Ebola virus in central Uganda.

  • OKC Thunder news: Jalen Williams undergoes orbital surgery, out at least 7-10 days

    The Thunder will be without two of their three lottery picks for at least the next week.

  • Joel Embiid turnovers

    Watch the Philadelphia 76ers big man against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

  • 15 Best Single Digit Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best single digit stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more single digit stocks, go directly to 5 Best Single Digit Stocks to Buy Now. The United States job market has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise bleak economy over the […]

  • Why Hawaiian Holdings Stock Is Flying High Today

    The parent of Hawaiian Airlines is joining forces with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Air cargo operations, and investors are excited about the opportunity. Shares of Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) traded up as much as 14% on Friday after the agreement was announced. Over the past few years, Amazon has been slowly building a formidable cargo air operation by partnering with, and often investing in, airline operators who are willing to fly planes under its branding.

  • Stitt's false claim about Oklahoma's crime rate a key moment during governor's debate

    The governor falsely claimed Oklahoma's crime rate was better than other states, saying Oklahomans don't believe the stats.

  • Haggis' defense eyes accuser's emails at rape lawsuit trial

    Filmmaker Paul Haggis’ defense sought Friday to undermine the credibility of a publicist who accused him of rape, with his attorneys suggesting a whiff of romantic interest in communications that his accuser says were just professionally friendly gestures. Cross-examining Haleigh Breest at the trial of her rape lawsuit, defense attorney Priya Chaudhry asked about her definition of flirtation, her emails regarding Haggis, even her penchant for exclamation points and signing emails with a warm “xx" or similar. “For the most part,” Breest said.

  • Italy's Meloni steeped herself in far-right ideology as teen

    Her heart steeped in far-right tenets, as a young teen Giorgia Meloni embarked on an ideological quest that has propelled her — 30 years later — to the height of government power. The Sept. 25 election victory of Brothers of Italy, a fast-growing, nationalist party with neo-fascist roots that she helped create a decade ago, gave Meloni a springboard into the Italian premiership. Scrappy and plain-talking, Meloni, 45, stands out in the clubby world of Italian politics, which is dominated by men and characterized by decades of unkept promises.

  • Column: Dusty Baker takes another run at that elusive title

    Johnnie B. Baker Jr. — he answers to Dusty — has built a lifetime of memories by bearing witness to some of baseball's significant moments. When Hank Aaron hit his 715th homer, Baker was kneeling in the on-deck circle. When Steve Bartman reached over a Wrigley Field railing in an ill-fated pursuit of that foul ball, Baker watched in stoic disbelief from the dugout.

  • Two Raleigh police officers on administrative leave after teenage suspect allegedly kills five people

    The Raleigh Police Department is placing two officers on administrative leave following an incident on Oct. 13 in which a 15-year-old allegedly killed five people.

  • Michigan man gets life in rape of Texas girl after he removed her braces with pliers

    A Michigan man stalked a 14-year-old Texas girl before he brought her to his home and repeatedly raped her, according to federal authorities.

  • Emaciated Girl Was Zip-Tied Inside Portland House of Horrors, Cops Say

    Nathan Howard/GettyA 5-year-old girl in Oregon weighed just 29.5 pounds when she was rushed to a Portland hospital last fall—her father allegedly fearing “suffering from seizures or throwing a fit.”But according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Oregonian on Wednesday, doctors allegedly made a harrowing discovery while examining the child. Her ribs and spinal bones were visible, and open sores surrounded her mouth. Her arms were filled with scrapes and cuts. Her feet were swollen, and her a

  • Neighbor answers handcuffed twins' cry for help after escaping abuse

    Twin brother and sister are in the hospital recovering after law enforcement said they escaped their abusive home in Cypress early Tuesday morning.

  • Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Mom and Grandma Have Big Night Out Amid FBI Search

    Chatham County Police DepartmentAs the FBI and police comb through a landfill for the remains of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon, his mother was seen drinking at a local bar.Alongside Leilani Simon, who is now the prime suspect in Quinton’s disappearance, was her mother, Billie Jo Howell. “They were here, they drank, they left,” a staff member at Sting Ray’s on Tybee Island, Georgia, told The Independent.Waitstaff said the “flirty” group was drinking shots “and demanded a waiter’s number,” ac

  • Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help

    A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family's home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were seen on doorbell video as they sought help in a Cypress neighborhood, just outside Houston. The video, obtained by Houston TV station KHOU, showed the teens walking door-to-door about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday as they sought help.

  • Murky shape seen by drone in forest pond solves 26-year-old mystery, Texas cops say

    Deputies and divers headed “deep” into Davy Crockett National Forest for answers.

  • Illinois man confronts would-be carjacker with gun before being shot at

    A Skokie homeowner said he heard his garage door being opened early Wednesday morning, grabbed his gun and went outside to find someone inside his car. He said the suspects then fired.

  • 3 arrested after NC deputies find 9-year-old locked in dog kennel

    Deputies arrested three people in North Carolina after a young child was found locked in a dog kennel Wednesday morning.

  • New Evidence Revealed in Double Murder Case Against Alex Murdaugh

    Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty ImagesIt took Alex Murdaugh over an hour to call 911 after he allegedly shot his wife Maggie and son Paul near their estate’s hunting dog kennels last June, prosecutors said in court Thursday.That was among several fresh claims made during a hearing in connection with the double murder case that capped the disgrace of a once untouchable legal scion. Investigators are also comparing evidence found at the June 7, 2021, murder scene to DNA from