Norfolk police identify 30-year-old man fatally shot in Olde Huntersville

Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk police have identified a 30-year-old man who was found dead in Olde Huntersville on Monday morning.

Police responded to a reported gunshot victim in the 800 block of Fremont Street around 10:40 a.m. On scene, officers found Lavonta E. Jarvis, of Chesapeake, dead. Jarvis had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

It is unclear whether the man was killed in a barrage of gunfire, which multiple residents reported hearing Sunday night.

Norfolk police have not released suspect information or other details about the shooting.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

