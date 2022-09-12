Norfolk police identify man killed in Olney Road shooting

Police have identified 32-year-old Davelle A. Taylor as the victim in a Saturday night shooting in Norfolk.

Officers responded to the 900 block of East Olney Road at about 11:40 p.m. following a report of a gunshot disturbance. They found Taylor with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not shared any information about suspects or the motive for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Gavin Stone, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com