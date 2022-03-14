Norfolk police investigate homicide after woman found dead in Young Terrace home

A woman was found dead in a residence near the Young Terrace Community Center on Monday afternoon, Norfolk police said.

The Norfolk Police Department responded to a home in the 500 block of E. Olney Road around 4:35 p.m. The residence is in the Young Terrace neighborhood, off of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.

On scene, authorities found a woman dead inside the home. Her death is being investigating as a homicide.

Police did not give a cause of death or say if they have identified a suspect.

Additional details were not immediately available.

