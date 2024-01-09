Norfolk police investigate stabbing in Military Circle area

A man has been sent to the hospital after a late-night stabbing in Norfolk Monday.

According to Norfolk police, officers were dispatched to 871 N. Military Highway, a strip mall in the Military Circle area, just before 11 p.m. At the scene, a man was located with life-threatening injuries, and he was transported to the hospital.

At this time, police have not released information about potential suspects or what may have led to the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

