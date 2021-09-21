Norfolk police looking for 73-year-old man last seen Friday

Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk police are looking for a 73-year-old man who was last seen on Friday.

Wilman A. McLaurin, a Norfolk resident, is approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs 135 pounds, police say. He has short gray hair and brown eyes.

McLaurin is known to frequent the Riverview and Colonial Place neighborhoods in Norfolk, according to a news release. Police say he requires medications for several health conditions.

Authorities are urging anyone who has seen McLaurin or has information about his whereabouts to call 911.

