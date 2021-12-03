Police: Girl found safe after car stolen from Norfolk Wawa with her inside

An 8-year-old girl missing after a car was stolen with her inside has been located, police say.

Norfolk police say the girl was found safe in Virginia Beach.

The car was stolen from a Wawa located at 1146 North Military Highway, police say. Dispatchers were alerted of the incident around 3:50 p.m., on Friday.

Police have located the car and detained a person of interest.

