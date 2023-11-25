Norfolk Police looking for missing woman

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police detectives are looking for a missing woman and say they are concerned for her well-being.

Khaalyah Bell

Police said Khaalyah R. Bell, 21, was last seen at noon in the 800 block of W. 28th St. Bell is about 5-foot-4, 190 pounds with shoulder length red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a plaid bonnet, red hoodie and blue jogging pants with gold lettering on them.

Anyone with information about Bell is asked to call 911.

