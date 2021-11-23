Lawmaker calls for Norfolk police officer fired for supporting Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense to be reinstated

A Norfolk police lieutenant fired for contributing to Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense fund should be reinstated, state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, says.

Reeves, who is running for Congress, wrote to Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone, after learning that William Kelly wants to return to the department.

“Firing Lt. Kelly sets a bad precedent for all law enforcement in Virginia,” Reeves wrote in a letter on his state Senate stationary.

“The actions you’ve taken do nothing to improve public faith and trust in our law enforcement,” he added.

Reeves said he was writing in his capacity as a state Senator, as well as a former police officer and current auxiliary sheriff’s deputy.

Kelly was second in command of the Norfolk Police Department’s internal affairs unit when he donated $25 to a defense fund established after Rittenhouse was charged with murdering two people during last year’s protests in Kenosha, Wisc., over an earlier police shooting. Rittenhouse claimed he fired in self-defense, and a jury acquitted him this week.

The donation was anonymous but it was sent from Kelly’s official email address, according to data from the crowdfunding website GiveSendGo that had been hacked.

Kelly was fired in April after he made what City Manager Chip Filer called “egregious” comments praising Rittenhouse.

Those comments violated departmental policies and “erode the trust between the Norfolk Police Department and those they are sworn to serve,” Filer said in a statement at the time.

The donation from Kelly’s email address carried the comment: “God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong.”

Reeves said Kelly has admitted using his police email to send the donation was a mistake, and that he intended the money to be anonymous.

“There appears to be a double standard here when you yourself marched with BLM wearing your duty uniform to show support for their cause,” Reeves wrote to Boone. “I find it absolutely unacceptable.”

Reeves said it violated professional and ethical standards to fire Kelly without due process or a grievance process.

In the city’s April statement about Kelly’, it said he “is afforded the right to appeal the (firing) in accordance with the City of Norfolk grievance procedure and applicable law.” Kelly was fired after an administrative investigation.

Kelly has an unlisted phone and could not be reached immediately for comment.

He told dailymail.com, an affiliate of London’s Daily Mail newspaper, that video he had seen from before the shooting “painted a pretty clear picture that Mr. Rittenhouse had a very strong claim for self-defense.”

He said he had only expressed his personal opinion with his comments accompanying his donation, which also said every rank and file police officer supported Rittenhouse.

