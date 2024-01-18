Norfolk police officer shoots, critically injures man in Wards Corner

Norfolk police shot a man in the Wards Corner area Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the 100 block of E. Little Creek Road at 1:40 p.m., according to a post on X from the department.

The man’s injuries are considered life-threatening and he has been taken to a hospital, police said.

No further details about the shooting have been made available.

Most of the Wards Corner strip mall was taped off and about a dozen officers were directing traffic and investigating. Little Creek Road was closed immediately next to the Harris Teeter grocery store.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com