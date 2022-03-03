Norfolk police search for unidentified woman ‘involved’ in Shop ‘N Go shooting

Norfolk police are searching for an unidentified woman they said was “involved” in a Wednesday afternoon shooting at a Berkeley neighborhood convenience store.

Police responded to the shooting at a Shop ‘N Go located at 600 E. Liberty Street around 12:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and was listed in stable condition Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The Norfolk Police Department said investigators obtained surveillance footage from the store that “shows the woman involved in the incident.” Police did not elaborate on the woman’s involvement nor did they respond to requests for additional details about the incident.

Police asked anyone who can identify the woman in the footage or who has information about the incident to submit an anonymous tip at http://p3tips.com/1126 or call Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com