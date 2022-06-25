Norfolk police searching for man involved in fatal hit-and-run

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run, Norfolk police said in a release Saturday afternoon.

At about 8:23 p.m. Friday, Norfolk police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the 2400 block of Tidewater Drive.

First responders found Karl H. Wilkerson, 36, with serious injuries. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and pronounced dead, according to Norfolk police.

Norfolk police said an initial investigation found Wilkerson was walking on the sidewalk when a black sportscar drove off the roadway and struck Wilkerson and a tree. The suspect fled the scene with help from another motorist.

Those who recognize the man or have any information about the crash, should call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

Katie King, katie.king@virginiamedia.com