Norfolk Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center moves into new facility

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center has a new home.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, the center moved to a brand-new facility inside the Red Cross Coastal Virginia Headquarters at 601 Woodis Avenue.

“We are beyond excited to welcome our valued donors from across the Coastal Virginia area to our new donor center in Norfolk,” said Katie Niehoff, Executive Director for the American Red Cross of Coastal Virginia. “This beautiful and convenient space reflects our commitment to our donors and the hospitals and patients we serve.”

Listed below are the center’s hour operating hours:

Sunday: 6:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Monday: 6:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday: 6:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The new facility is less than a mile from its previous location at 250 W. Brambleton Avenue.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment to donate blood or platelets at the new location can do so by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app on their smartphone.

