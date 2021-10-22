Norfolk sand: Has a colossal experiment worked?

Rebecca Morelle - Global science correspondent, BBC News
·6 min read

Two years ago, a stretch of coastline in North Norfolk underwent a radical transformation. Millions of tonnes of sand were shifted there to hold back the encroaching sea. It’s the first time an experiment on this scale has been tried in the UK - but has it worked?

The locals of Bacton and Walcott in North Norfolk have watched their coastline being swallowed by the sea.

They’ve seen waves eat away at the beaches, the water edging ever-further inland.

Homes and businesses have flooded again and again. And a critical piece of national infrastructure - the Bacton gas terminal - was left teetering on a crumbling cliff edge.

After years of anxiety, the coastal community may finally have some respite - as they wait to see if an audacious experiment has managed to turn back the tide.

Sandcaping
In 2019, two million cubic tonnes of sand were placed on a beach in Norfolk - but has this held back the sea?
Sanscaping
Bacton Gas Terminal was getting ever closer to the cliff edge as the coast eroded

In 2019, two million cubic metres of sand were placed along a 6km stretch of coast, in an attempt to build a natural barrier to the sea.

It was the first time this approach had been tried in the UK.

Usually vast walls of rock or concrete would be used as a first line of defence - but these hard structures can change the coastal dynamics, and speed up erosion elsewhere.

The sand, engineers believed, could work with the wind, waves and tides to protect both the gas terminal and villages nearby.

Jet ski
A team from the Netherlands has brought a jet ski to Norfolk to survey the shallows

Two years on, and the beach is being surveyed.

A bright yellow jet ski zooms towards the horizon, turns, then heads back to the shore.

It repeats this, back and forth, again and again.

“Onboard there’s a sonar, which measures the water depth, and a GPS that gives the position with a lot of accuracy,” explains Roeland de Zeeuw, from Shore Management - a Dutch company that’s come over to Norfolk.

“With this, we can map the seafloor.”

On the beach, a four-by-four zips along, measuring the sand that lies between the cliffs and the sea.

Bacton beach
The beach now has a 3m-high drop created by storm waves carving away at the sand

Together, this is creating a detailed picture of how the “sandscape” has changed over time.

The bulk of the sand was placed in front of the terminal. And furthest away from the sea, at the base of the cliff that the complex sits on, the beach is still about 7m-high - the level it was originally raised to.

But as you walk towards the shore, you come to a sheer 3m drop.

Jaap Flikweert, who works for the Dutch engineering company Royal HaskoningDHV, masterminded the project. He admits the split-level beach looks a bit alarming at first.

He explains that it was created by heavy storms, as the waves crashed into the sand.

“But the sand that would have been here is now further down the beach,” he explains.

“It’s moved into the shallows and now sits in a sand bar where it’s breaking the energy of the waves.”

Graphic of Bacton sand
Graphic of Bacton sand

This, he says, is protecting the gas terminal.

“We've had a number of storms and some quite severe ones. So without the sand, the waves would have made it all the way up to the cliffs, where they would have caused erosion and would have threatened the terminal,” he said.

“Because of the sand, the waves never even got there.”

About a kilometre along the coast, locals in the village of Walcott have also been keeping a close eye on the scheme.

Graham French
Graham French's cafe has flooded twice in the last 15 years

There was some scepticism at first, says Graham French, who owns a beachfront cafe.

When the first major storm hit, just a few weeks after the beach had been built, it looked like most of the sand had vanished - making local headlines.

And sand blowing onto cars and houses also caused problems for some, he said.

But Graham thinks the project is making a difference.

In the past 15 years, his cafe has flooded twice, causing major damage. Now he says he no longer feels trepidation when he checks the forecast.

“We've had storms, but nothing like the size of the waves that we used to get because the beach profile has changed now. And we definitely feel a lot safer,” Graham explains.

Seawall at Bacton
Hard structures like sea walls can cause problems along other parts of the coast

East Anglia’s coastline is eroding naturally - it’s a natural phenomenon that’s been happening for thousands of years.

But climate change is speeding up the process: - it’s leading to more extreme weather events as well as sea level rise.

And this is posing a major threat to coastal communities around the world.

Dr Claire Earlie, a lecturer in coastal processes from Cardiff University, says we need to embrace more natural solutions where we can.

“We’re trying to move away from sea walls, from hard structures, because they create problems elsewhere along the coast,” she explains.

“Making space for water - allowing natural processes to come back in places where we can do this - I think that's the attitude we need to have.”

Bacton beach
The sand should protect the power station for about 15 years

But money is an issue.

The project in Norfolk has cost £20m. And while the Environment Agency has contributed £5m and North Norfolk District Council £0.5m, the biggest contribution came from the gas terminal’s operators.

It’s unlikely a scheme like this would have gone ahead if national infrastructure wasn’t at risk - and Dr Earlie says there will be difficult future decisions about which places are saved and which are not.

Even if the cost can be met, sand will not work everywhere.

Happisburgh
Many coastal communities are desperate for solutions

Coastlines can differ wildly - and the geological conditions need to be just right.

But Jaap Flikweert says his team is now looking at 18 more sites around the UK that could benefit from a scheme like Norfolk’s.

It’s not a permanent solution, however - the sand is expected to last for about 15 years.

“Then at that point you have to decide whether you want to do it again,” he says.

The team will continue to monitor the sand, but Jaap says he’s happy with how it’s working so far.

“It’s really changed the place, not only for the terminal but also for the villages,” he says.

“The fact that we hear that people who used to lie awake can now sleep at night when there's a storm, that's the best thing.”

Follow Rebecca on Twitter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israel and France hold secret talks to end Pegasus spyware crisis

    Israeli national security adviser Eyal Hulata secretly visited Paris several days ago for talks with his counterparts at the Élysée aimed at ending the crisis around the alleged use of Pegasus spyware developed by Israeli firm NSO to hack the cell phones of President Emmanuel Macron and other top French officials, Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: The alleged misuse of NSO software has become a major diplomatic headache for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government. The crisis led to a

  • You Have Covid Booster Shot Questions, We Have Answers: Yahoo News Explains

    This week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed COVID-19 booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as a mix-and-match approach. It will allow tens of millions of Americans to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots and have the flexibility to get a booster shot that is different from their primary series. Dr. Lucy McBride, who specializes in internal medicine, explains what we need to know about who can receive a booster, and how the mix-and-match approach works.

  • Colbert Trolls Trump’s Pathetic ‘Truth Social’ Media Platform

    CBSStephen Colbert can’t believe Donald Trump is actually calling his new social media platform “Truth Social.”“The man who told over 30,000 lies in office has launched something called ‘Truth,’” the Late Show host said in his monologue Thursday night. “He’s also launched a new makeup line called ‘Human Skin.’”As Colbert explained, when the site briefly went live on Wednesday, someone started a fake account in the former president’s name and promptly posted a photo of a “pig defecating on its ow

  • Too little, too late? Evergrande's tortuous restructuring, asset sales in focus after default averted

    Unless China Evergrande Group takes quick steps for an orderly restructuring of its debt pile and steps up asset sales, its last-minute bond interest payment this week will do little to shore up creditors' support for the developer, analysts and lawyers said. In an unexpected move, Evergrande wired an $83.5 million coupon payment due to offshore bondholders, days before a 30-day grace payment period ends on Saturday, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday. With more than $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande, once China's top-selling property developer, faces deep scepticism on whether it can make more near-term coupon payments with its property sales tumbling 30% in the year to Oct. 20.

  • Japanese company aims to introduce tipping culture to Japan with 'tip tickets'

    A Japanese company has launched an effort to introduce tipping culture across Japan to motivate employees and help restaurants that suffered losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Culture introduction: Tip Project is a new Japanese enterprise backed by several Japanese celebrities, including best-selling author Takafumi Horie, comedian Akihiro Nishino and YouTube personality Yoshihito Kamogashira, reported Kotaku. The new venture, which claims to help staff and industries hit by the pandemic, aims to introduce tipping culture across Japan, a country well-known for not taking tips from customers, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

  • Superman will no longer champion 'the American way.' It's sad, but our nation deserves it.

    If you were a country aspiring to democracy or an effective COVID response, would you emulate America? We are not living our best national life.

  • A 55-year-old mother of 9 was sentenced to death by hanging over possessing around 4 ounces of meth

    On October 15, a Malaysian court sentenced Hairun Jalmani to death after convicting her on possession charges.

  • This Idaho ski area was just named the best in the West for the second year running

    It was the only Idaho ski area to make Ski magazine’s rankings.

  • I skip the fireworks show every time I'm at Disney World's Magic Kingdom. Here's why.

    There are no lines for the most popular rides in Magic Kingdom while everyone is watching the fireworks show.

  • Historic Farm Once Owned by Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Hits the Market Outside Nashville

    Attention house hunters: A historic farm once owned by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill is on the market, and all you need is $10 million to call it your own. The Samuel S. Morton house, located just outside of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee, was recently listed for $9,995,000. Anchoring the rolling pastures is a two-story, 3,300-square foot home that was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1988.

  • 5 Travel Destinations Where You Can Save Big Bucks If You Visit in the Fall

    Summer is over, but our desire to get away doesn't end with the new season. Whether you're chasing fall foliage, looking for a romantic excursion or taking the whole family out for an adventure, fall...

  • Nestled in Mexico’s Coastal Rainforest, One&Only Mandarina Is a Luxurious Escape Into Nature

    We know that soaking up nature has a powerful relaxing effect. One&Only Mandarina provides an idyllic setting for total immersion.

  • What to do this weekend in Tampa Bay

    🏚 Saturday Block pARTy: Check out the Studios at 5663's haunted interactive exhibit, which might even feature a spooky Bob Ross. Plus a costume contest. Saturday from 7-10pm, as well as Oct. 29-31, in Pinellas Park. Masks required. $5 suggested donation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free🏝 Discover the Island: Learn from experts on the Edgemont Key's rich history dating back to the 1800s, listen to folk music by members of the Egmo

  • Budapest Has a Grand New Hotel

    Matild PalaceAs the 19th century careened into the 20th, the population of Central European cities exploded. So, too, did the number of imaginative—mind blowing, really—buildings that to this day make Prague, Vienna, and Budapest some of the most beautiful cities in the world. Buildings were made of elaborately carved stone, tiles in shocking colors, and architectural elements right out of a Mucha illustration. Matild Palace While we think of the Austro-Hungarian nobility at this time as stuffy

  • Have you seen that cool new building on U.S. 1 in Coral Gables? Here’s what’s inside

    What is that boxy, cool, ultra modern building you ask to yourself while driving up and down on U.S. 1 in Coral Gables.

  • The remote British island hoping to see more visitors

    The territory of St Helena, which has remained coronavirus-free, wants a big rise in tourists.

  • More COVID measures in Little India ahead of Deepavali, 24 F&B outlets punished

    Additional measures have been enacted in Little India as more visitors are expected in the run-up to Deepavali next month, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

  • For Sale: Sea Ranch Founders’ Modernist Home, With Epic Coastal Views

    In the early 1960s, a much less cynical age, many architects believed that planned communities, with cutting-edge modernist architecture and a respectful eye to ecology and the local landscape, could make for a new, better way of living. These ideals were explored and came to great fruition in what’s known as Sea Ranch, a semi-remote […]

  • This Barge Is the 'World's First' Floating Aging Cellar for Cognac and Other Spirits

    Cognac specialist Maison Ferrand has spent two years custom-fitting the 73-year-old barge to create unique aging conditions for its barrels.

  • Genoa city guide: Where to stay, eat, drink and shop in this affordable Italian charmer

    This low-key, low-priced port city is the home of simple, salt-of-the-earth pleasures such as pesto and focaccia, says <strong>Kash Bhattacharya</strong>. Why wouldn’t you dig in?