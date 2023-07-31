Norfolk school is first in county to get ocean award

Aldborough Primary school in North Norfolk has become the first in the county to win "ocean friendly" status.

It was one of just eight schools in the country to win the award from the Marine Conservation Society.

The award was created to help schools raise awareness on the impact humans have on oceans and teach children how to live in an 'ocean-friendly' way.

One parent said: "It was eye-opening to discover what is happening in the oceans today."

Pupils, parents, carers and staff worked together to understand pollution in seas, overfishing and climate change.

The project was managed by class two, while children in other classes were able to join in on the activities, which focused on habitats, classification methods, diversity and environmental change.

The pupils created an ocean manifesto for the school, which included swapping plastic for more sustainable alternatives, ensuring marine conservation is taught and running an annual Big Blue Day to raise awareness.

Older children from Class four were invited to apply to become ocean ambassadors, tasked with ensuring the school holds to the ocean manifesto.

There was also a family learning day, in which the wider school community joined pupils and staff in activities such as making ocean-themed mobiles out of waste and designing a poster to encourage people to clean up the sea.

Rebecca Gale, the school's science coordinator, led the work for the award.

She said: "The children were really keen to do something to save the environment. Our ocean ambassadors in particular feel that the ocean is hugely important to our planet and a wonderful place full of beauty and diversity."

Jenny Lumb, from the Marine Conservation Society, came to the school to present its award.

"It was great working with a school who braved beach visits in winter," she said. "It's a super achievement to be the first school in Norfolk to achieve the Ocean Friendly Schools award, and just one of eight schools nationally.

"We hope that many more will follow their lead."

