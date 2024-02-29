Norfolk’s new school zone speed cameras will activate Monday

New cameras around 10 Norfolk schools will catch drivers going too fast through school zones beginning Monday.

Norfolk City Council announced Tuesday that 19 cameras are being used to deter speeding and ensure student safety. A 60-day warning period begins when the cameras are activated next week. After the warning period, which ends May 3, violators will be fined $100.

To be cited, a driver must be driving at least 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit during school hours. The violations will not be reported to the Department of Motor Vehicles and are considered civil penalties.

The cameras will be located around Bayview, Larchmont, Little Creek, Norview and Richard Bowling elementary schools; Ruffner Academy and Southside STEM Academy; and Booker T. Washington, Granby and Norview high schools. There will be signage alerting drivers of the cameras.

Similar technoloby has been implemented in Suffolk, Chesapeake and Portsmouth.

More information on Norfolk’s school zone speed cameras is available on the city’s website.

Kelsey Kendall, kelsey.kendall@virigniamedia.com