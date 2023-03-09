Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw to tell Senate he's 'deeply sorry' for Ohio train derailment

Haley BeMiller, USA TODAY NETWORK
·2 min read

CINCINNATI — Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw will face a U.S. Senate panel Thursday as his company contends with increased scrutiny over a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, last month.

Shaw will testify before the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works during a hearing on the incident Thursday morning. The committee will also hear from U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown and J.D. Vance, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Director Anne Vogel, and other Ohio and Pennsylvania officials.

"My goal tomorrow is to hold (Shaw) accountable in front of the American people," Brown told reporters Wednesday.

The company has been facing criticism over the derailment of one of its trains in East Palestine and several other incidents in recent weeks. The hearing follows the National Transportation Safety Board's announcement of its investigation into Norfolk Southern's safety practices.

In prepared remarks on Wednesday, Shaw expressed remorse over the East Palestine derailment that spilled toxic chemicals into the environment. While officials have said the air and village water system are now safe, residents remain worried about their community and have reported various health issues.

“I am deeply sorry for the impact this derailment has had on the people of East Palestine and surrounding communities, and I am determined to make it right,” Shaw said Wednesday.

UTAH OIL TRAIN PLAN: After East Palestine, Ohio, derailment disaster, Utah oil train plan under new scrutiny

USA TODAY/IPSOS POLL: Most Americans say tougher regulation could have averted Ohio train derailment

Norfolk Southern touts plans to help Ohio, improve rail safety

Norfolk Southern unveiled a slew of safety plans this week in response to the NTSB's investigation, including the installation of more hot-bearing detectors along the tracks. The railroad is also working with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to create a training center for first responders in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia to help them safely respond to rail emergencies.

But the Feb. 3 derailment isn't the company's only trouble in Ohio.

Nearly 30 cars on one of its freight trains derailed near Springfield, Ohio over the weekend, although that train was not carrying any hazardous materials. No injuries were reported, and the investigation into that wreck is ongoing.

Days later, a Norfolk Southern worker died after being struck at a railroad crossing near a Cleveland steel plant.

The trail of accidents prompted the NTSB to launch a special investigation into Norfolk Southern's safety practices, which include two other incidents from 2021 and 2022 involving the company.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw pauses for a moment before responding to a reporter's question during an interview near the site of the company's train derailment, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio.
Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Ohio derailment: Norfolk Southern CEO to testify before Congress

