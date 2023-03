Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The man who killed eight people with a truck on a Manhattan bike path in 2017 should be spared the death penalty and instead be sent to prison for life because execution was "not necessary" to achieve justice, his lawyer told jurors on Tuesday. Sayfullo Saipov, a 35-year-old Uzbek national who moved to the United States in 2010, was convicted in January by a jury in Manhattan federal court of committing murder with a goal of joining the Islamic State Islamist militant group, also called ISIS. Jurors heard closing arguments on Tuesday in the trial's penalty phase and are expected to begin deliberations this week on whether to impose the death penalty or a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.