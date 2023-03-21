Norfolk Southern CEO 'committed' to addressing derailment long-term health risks

(Reuters) - Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw will tell lawmakers Wednesday the railroad is "committed" to addressing potential long-term health issues and home value impacts from a Feb. 3 Ohio derailment.

"We are committed to a solution that addresses long-term health risks through the creation of a long-term medical compensation fund," Shaw will tell the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee in written testimony seen by Reuters. He added the railroad is committed "to provide tailored protection for home sellers if their property loses value due to the impact of the derailment."

He also will say the railroad has made an initial investment of more than $24 million in the East Palestine, Ohio area including $9.5 million to more than 5,800 families.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)