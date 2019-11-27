Norfolk Southern CEO James A. Squires to present at Credit Suisse 7th Annual Industrials Conference

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer James A. Squires will make a presentation at:

Credit Suisse 7th Annual Industrials Conference

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 11:15 a.m. EST

Eau Palm Beach Resort, Manalapan, Florida

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1302/32475

The presentation will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com in the Investors section.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

http://www.norfolksouthern.com

