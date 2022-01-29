Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$1.24 Dividend

It looks like Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Norfolk Southern investors that purchase the stock on or after the 3rd of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.24 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$4.96 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Norfolk Southern has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current share price of $271.99. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Norfolk Southern's payout ratio is modest, at just 34% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Norfolk Southern generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 37% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Norfolk Southern's earnings per share have risen 17% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Norfolk Southern has delivered an average of 12% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Has Norfolk Southern got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We love that Norfolk Southern is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Norfolk Southern for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Norfolk Southern and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

