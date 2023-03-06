Norfolk Southern to pay millions for derailment: governor

51
MARC LEVY
·2 min read

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Norfolk Southern has pledged several million dollars to cover the cost of the response and recovery in Pennsylvania after last month's derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals just across the border in Ohio, Gov. Josh Shapiro said Monday.

Shapiro's office said he met with Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw on Thursday and secured an initial commitment for financial aid as the cleanup from the Feb. 3 derailment continues.

Norfolk Southern has made similar pledges to Ohio, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ordered the company to cover the costs of cleanup from the derailment that toppled 38 rail cars in East Palestine, Ohio.

No one was hurt, but concerns that the chemicals could explode led state and local officials to approve releasing and burning toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars and to evacuate half of East Palestine and the surrounding area near the Pennsylvania border. Shapiro said Norfolk Southern will pay $5 million to reimburse fire departments for equipment that was contaminated or damaged and $1 million to Beaver and Lawrence counties to help business owners and residents whose livelihoods were damaged.

Another nearly $1.4 million will go to state agencies that responded, including for setting up a health clinic for residents, Shapiro said.

Shapiro's office said he will push Norfolk Southern to cover any additional costs that accumulate.

In Ohio, Norfolk Southern previously announced more than $1 million to replace fire equipment used in the response to the fiery wreck, plus $1 million for East Palestine and more than $1.2 million for evacuation costs for nearly 900 families and businesses.

The company has said it is “committed to coordinating the cleanup project and paying for its associated costs,” and wants to ensure that East Palestine’s residents and natural environment recover.

Federal and state officials have repeatedly said it’s safe for evacuated residents to return to the area and that air testing in the town and inside hundreds of homes hasn’t detected any concerning levels of contaminants. However, some residents say they’re still suffering from illnesses nearly a month later.

___

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/timelywriter.

Recommended Stories

  • Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Returning After 4-Year Hiatus

    The once-iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is making a comeback. During the company’s 2022 earnings call on Friday, chief financial officer Timothy Johnson said the brand is seeking to revamp the former annual show following a four-year hiatus. “We’re going to continue to lean into the marketing spend to invest in the business, both at top-of-funnel and also […]

  • Officials: No public risk from latest Ohio derailment

    Ohio authorities say there is no indication of any public health risk from derailment of Norfolk Southern cargo train between Dayton and Columbus (March 6)

  • Violent protests erupt over train collision in Greece that killed 57

    Anger over a same-track collision between two trains in Greece that killed nearly 60 people spilled onto the streets of Athens Sunday as a massive protest devolved into chaos when some demonstrators hurled Molotov cocktails at police who responded with tear gas and stun grenades. Shouting "That crime won't be forgotten" and "Their policies cost human lives," protesters packed the heart of Greece's capital city, demanding the immediate bolstering of safety standards on the nation's rail system that they contend have eroded since the country's debt crisis from 2009 to 2018. An estimated gathering of 12,000 protesters, most of them students and railway workers, filled Syntagma Square in the shadows of the Greek Parliament building and released black balloons into the sky to recognize those killed.

  • Norfolk Southern issues new safety plan after derailments

    Rail operator said it will improve detectors to spot overheating train wheels and will support a "strong safety culture."

  • Radio company SiriusXM cuts workforce by 8%

    Weak auto sales are also expected to hurt the radio operator's subscriber base. The company will also cut its marketing budget. As on Dec. 31, 2022, SiriusXM had 5,869 full-time and part-time employees.

  • Alex Murdaugh jurors speak out on TODAY show : "I didn't think he was crying"

    Alex Murdaugh, 54, was sentenced on Friday to two consecutive life sentences for murdering his wife, Margaret, 52, and their youngest son Paul, 22, in June 2021.

  • Chicago police questioning person of interest after man shot in head inside Rogers Park home

    Kelvin Lee's family said last they heard, he went to the apartment Friday night to visit a friend. What happened in the moments leading up to his death is still a mystery.

  • Dixie D'Amelio on Creating a Versatile Sneaker Collection with Puma: 'I Had So Much Fun'

    “I really wanted to highlight the versatility of these shoes by making selections that could go with anything in anyone’s closet,” says the social media star

  • Iran’s supreme leader vows death penalty to those guilty of poisoning schoolgirls

    Any culprit found responsible for poisonings at girls’ schools will face the death penalty, Iran’s supreme leader said amid growing public concern over the unexplained sickening of hundreds of students.

  • Biden's clean energy factory jobs may elude U.S. union workers

    President Joe Biden has pledged that fighting climate change will deliver millions of middle-class jobs with good wages to Americans with union membership cards. But in the six months since passage of Biden's signature climate change law, a large majority of the $50 billion of announced investments in domestic manufacturing to support the clean energy transition has been in states with laws that make it harder for workers to unionize, according to a Reuters analysis of corporate and state announcements. Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes tax credits for businesses that produce clean energy components in the United States, and provides higher credits for developers of renewable energy projects if they use products made domestically.

  • Millions donated to Michigan campaigns last year could be tied up in crypto scandal

    Nishad Singh gave millions to committees and campaigns in Michigan during the previous election cycle, campaign finance records show.

  • Iran leader: Those who poisoned schoolgirls deserve death

    Iran's supreme leader said Monday that if a series of suspected poisonings at girls' schools are proven to be deliberate the culprits should be sentenced to death for committing an “unforgivable crime.” It was the first time Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all matters of state, has spoken publicly about the suspected poisonings, which began late last year and have sickened hundreds of children. Unlike neighboring Afghanistan, Iran has no history of religious extremists targeting women's education.

  • Rihanna shares new photo of her son — and the moment she learned she got an Oscar nomination

    The pregnant singer watched the Oscar nominations broadcast with her baby.

  • Norfolk Southern CEO testifies as company faces second derailment in Ohio

    Yahoo Finance’s Kevin Cirilli joins the Live show to break down the latest political headlines happening out of Washington, D.C., including Secretary Buttigieg’s remarks on U.S. rail safety following the second derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in Ohio, proposed revisions to the Social Security retirement age, and a lawmaker's bill to potentially ban TikTok.

  • New staff not committing to Colt McCoy as starting QB in Kyler Murray’s absence

    No one is saying McCoy won't fill in while Murray is out but no one is saying anything about McCoy.

  • Exclusive-As 2024 election approaches, White House jumps into states' abortion battles

    The White House is jumping into state-level battles for women's reproductive rights, lending legal and messaging advice to allies in states pushing restrictions as the Biden administration seeks to make abortion access a rallying cry in next year's presidential election. By leaning on key local lawmakers and backing legislation to expand abortion rights, the White House is hoping to expand on the relative success that Democrats earned in the midterm elections by making abortion a large part of their campaign. The White House's Gender Policy Council is spearheading the effort, along with an inter-governmental affairs team and Vice President Kamala Harris's office, sources said.

  • In 'junk fee' fight, US details airline family seating rules

    The Transportation Department is rolling out a “dashboard” to let travelers see at a glance which airlines help families with young children sit together at no extra cost. The announcement Monday comes as the department works on regulations to prevent families from being separated on planes. It’s the latest salvo in the Biden administration’s efforts to clamp down on what it calls “ junk fees ” and to put pressure on airlines to improve service.

  • A month after quake, survivors need shelter, sanitation

    One month after a powerful quake devastated parts of Turkey and Syria, hundreds of thousands of people still need adequate shelter and sanitation, and an appeal for $1 billion to assist survivors is only 10% funded, hampering efforts to tackle the humanitarian crisis, a United Nations official said Monday. The Feb. 6 earthquake and strong aftershocks have killed more than 46,000 people in Turkey, destroyed or damaged around 230,000 buildings and left hundreds of thousands of people homeless — making it the worst disaster in Turkey’s modern history. The U.N. estimates that the earthquake killed around 6,000 people in Syria, mainly in the rebel-held northwest.

  • Reliever Brad Hand guaranteed $2M in deal with Rockies

    Reliever Brad Hand is guaranteed $2 million in his one-year contract with the Colorado Rockies and the three-time All-Star would make $11.5 million over two years if he starts this season in the major leagues and pitches at least 60 games annually. The contract includes a $7 million team option for 2024 with a $500,000 buyout. In addition, Hand could earn $1 million each year in performance bonuses for games pitched: $250,000 each for 40 and 50, and $500,000 for 60.

  • Portillo's CEO on price increases amid inflation: 'Consumers are voting with their feet'

    Portillo's CEO provides some insight on the restaurant chain's "price laggard strategy."