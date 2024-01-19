Norfolk State president speaks at CNU event honoring MLK, as CNU works toward more inclusive environment

Norfolk State University President Javaune Adams-Gaston frequently makes the drive from Norfolk to Richmond. Along the way, she sees cotton fields where, generations back, enslaved people worked the land.

“Something physically happens to me when I pass those cotton fields,” she said during a speech at Christopher Newport University Thursday. “I feel the ancestors and the pain they had to endure to build our nation.”

Adams-Gaston was addressing a crowd that included local elected officials, faith leaders, higher education officials and students during a Martin Luther King, Jr., commemoration at CNU.

The event’s theme, “Walking with An Audacious Faith in the Future,” took its inspiration from King’s 1967 “Where Do We Go From Here” address.

“It is important for us, if we’re going to be audacious, to be audacious about what was, in order to be audacious about what will be,” Adams-Gaston said.

She encouraged those in attendance to ask themselves, “Have you been unjust?” She says everyone has been unjust “somewhere along the way,” whether to a family member or friend or a wider community. The work moving forward, she said, is how to address the injustice — which includes both acknowledging it as well as repairing it.

After the event, CNU President Bill Kelly said he felt that Adams-Gaston was at times speaking directly to him.

Kelly took the helm as CNU’s sixth president on July 1.

In recent months, a flurry of media coverage has brought renewed scrutiny to the history of CNU’s growth, which included building on land that was taken from a thriving Black community through eminent domain.

Last month, a ProPublica article also examined how the enrollment of Black students fell dramatically under former president Paul Trible, declining from 17% to 7%. Today, about 8% of the university’s students are Black. Additionally, the story claims that the former administration focused recruitment efforts on “affluent, largely white suburban high schools.” Very few local students — those from Newport News, a community that is more than 40% Black — were enrolled.

According to the university’s Fall 2023 “Freshman Class Profile,” 4.6% of the freshman class came from Newport News. The year before, it was 3.2%.

“I don’t think it’s my place to pass judgment on what folks have done in the past,” Kelly said. “But it is my responsibility to learn about our past, and to make sure that going forward that we do everything we can to make sure there’s equality, opportunity and justice as (Adams-Gaston) spoke to today.”

In November, the university hosted a panel discussion featuring historians and community leaders to explore the contentious beginnings of the university, which was established in the 1960s on land along Shoe Lane that belonged to a small Black community. Kelly said the university was in “listening and learning” mode during the event. Some of the panelists said the university had historically not provided a welcoming environment to students of color, and suggested that CNU officials make changes to hiring and admissions practices.

Kelly said the university is working on changing its marketing and recruitment strategies to reach more students locally — both high schoolers and community college students. He also wants to reach more out-of-state and international students.

He also added that creating an inclusive environment is one of his priorities. He takes campus walks every Wednesday and uses the time to listen to students. He is working with his Diversity and Inclusion Council to identify ways to move forward. Kelly said he is building relationships with city, community and faith leaders to better understand the needs of the community. He said he appreciated their presence at Thursday’s event.

“I think it sends a very clear signal that our leaders … recognize that maybe it’s a different day at Christopher Newport and that they’re willing to help us move forward on that walk.”

Nour Habib, nour.habib@virginiamedia.com