Norfolk State University student killed in Saturday night shooting near campus

NORFOLK — A Norfolk State University student who died following a shooting near campus Saturday night has been identified by police.

Jahari George, a 20-year-old from Maryland, was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, police said. According to George’s LinkedIn profile, he was majoring in electrical and electronics engineering at NSU, and had been involved in a number of activities in high school and college.

Police said they responded to a call about a gunshot victim around 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Gate House Road, near Colchester Crescent.

While police didn’t mention any suspect information in a release issued Monday, Norfolk State University wrote in a post on its website on Sunday that a person of interest had been identified and was in custody.

The university also said it had increased campus police patrols on campus and at off-campus locations where students are housed as a result of the shooting, and that it was offering counseling to students who had experienced trauma or distress related to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the P3Tips mobile app. Norfolk State University police are assisting with the investigation, according to the NSU statement.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com