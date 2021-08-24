Norfolk woman killed in domestic-related shooting, police say

A Norfolk woman was killed in a Monday night shooting that police believe to be domestic-related.

Amira Y. James-Rodgers, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dispatchers received the call for a gunshot victim around 11:55 p.m. When police arrived at the home, located in the 1600 block of Kingsway Road, they found James-Rodgers suffering from a gunshot wound.

Norfolk police have not released additional information about the shooting.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com