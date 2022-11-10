Norfolk woman sentenced to 18 years for her role in 4-year-old boy’s death

The mother of a Norfolk teenager who beat a 4-year-old boy to death was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for failing to protect the child from her son.

Catherine Seals had previously pleaded guilty to felony homicide and child neglect for the 2018 death of Larkin Carter Carr, who was the son of Seals’ boyfriend. She was sentenced Thursday by Circuit Judge Tasha Scott.

Prosecutors never alleged Seals beat the boy, but argued she was partly to blame for his death because she’d done “absolutely nothing” to protect him.

Seals and her then 14-year-old son, Robbie Bolsinger-Hartshorn, were living with Larkin’s father, Hank Larkin Smith Jr., at the time. Larkin and his younger brother had recently moved in with them after being removed from their mother’s home by Child Protective Services.

Paramedics were called to the family’s home on Nov. 9, 2018, where they found Larkin lying unresponsive on a couch. The boy had no pulse, wasn’t breathing and had bruises all over his body. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk. An autopsy later showed he died from blunt-force trauma to his abdomen. It also indicated he’d been beaten over multiple occasions.

Seals and Smith had left the two younger boys with Bolsinger the afternoon Larkin died. The couple was driving home when Bolsinger called to tell them Larkin was unresponsive. Seals then called 911.

Investigators said Bolsinger admitted to punching Larkin numerous times and hitting him in the stomach with a chair. Seals and Smith told police they didn’t know he’d been harming the child and also didn’t believe he was capable of such violence.

Smith also was charged in the case and went to trial last year. He was found guilty of the same charges Seals pleaded guilty to and was sentenced earlier this year to 21 years in prison.

Bolsinger, now 18, pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter as part of a plea deal reached with prosecutors. The agreement calls for Bolsinger to remain in a juvenile detention facility until he’s 21, then serve five years of supervised probation after his release. He also must continue to receive counseling and therapy while incarcerated and after he’s set free.

Bolsinger has been in juvenile detention since his arrest. He initially was charged with second-degree murder but was allowed to plead to the lesser charge because prosecutors said they don’t believe he intended to kill Larkin.

Bolsinger also was repeatedly abused as a child, mostly by his mother’s boyfriends, according to his defense lawyer.

