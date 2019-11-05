Are Norish Plc’s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating?

Today we'll evaluate Norish Plc (LON:NSH) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Norish:

0.10 = UK£2.5m ÷ (UK£34m - UK£10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Norish has an ROCE of 10%.

Is Norish's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Norish's ROCE is around the 10% average reported by the Commercial Services industry. Separate from Norish's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

We can see that, Norish currently has an ROCE of 10% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 4.7%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can see in the image below how Norish's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

AIM:NSH Past Revenue and Net Income, November 5th 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Norish's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Norish has total liabilities of UK£10m and total assets of UK£34m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 29% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Norish's ROCE

With that in mind, Norish's ROCE appears pretty good. Norish shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .