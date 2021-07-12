Norlander to lead Iron Range prosecutors

Jul. 12—Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Bonnie Norlander will serve as the Iron Range's top prosecutor, County Attorney Mark Rubin announced Monday.

Norlander was named head of the office's Iron Range criminal division, a position overseeing six fellow prosecutors based at the Hibbing and Virginia courthouses. The appointment was effective immediately.

An attorney for 10 years and a prosecutor for the last five, Norlander previously worked at Virginia's Colosimo, Patchin & Kearney law firm, served as law clerk to then-District Judge James Florey, interned at the U.S. Attorney's Office and clerked for the public defender's office in Ramsey County.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with both our Virginia and Hibbing offices," she said in a statement. "In this new role, I'm looking forward to collaborating with our justice partners to serve the Iron Range communities."

Norlander replaces longtime prosecutor Karl Sundquist, who recently left the post to become a partner at Colosimo, Patchin & Kearney.