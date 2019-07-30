Is NORMA Group SE’s (FRA:NOEJ) 11% Return On Capital Employed Good News?

Today we'll evaluate NORMA Group SE (FRA:NOEJ) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for NORMA Group:

0.11 = €130m ÷ (€1.5b - €314m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, NORMA Group has an ROCE of 11%.

Does NORMA Group Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, NORMA Group's ROCE appears to be around the 9.7% average of the Machinery industry. Independently of how NORMA Group compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

The image below shows how NORMA Group's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NORMA Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

NORMA Group has total liabilities of €314m and total assets of €1.5b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 20% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From NORMA Group's ROCE

Overall, NORMA Group has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. There might be better investments than NORMA Group out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.

