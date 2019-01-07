Is NORMA Group SE (FRA:NOEJ) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, NORMA Group SE (FRA:NOEJ) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 2.5%. Let’s dig deeper into whether NORMA Group should have a place in your portfolio.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

How does NORMA Group fare?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 27%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect NOEJ’s payout to increase to 33% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 3.0%. However, EPS is forecasted to fall to €3.24 in the upcoming year. Therefore, although payout is expected to increase, the fall in earnings may not equate to higher dividend income.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view NORMA Group as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 7 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

In terms of its peers, NORMA Group generates a yield of 2.5%, which is high for Machinery stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

If NORMA Group is in your portfolio for cash-generating reasons, there may be better alternatives out there. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. Below, I’ve compiled three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for NOEJ’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for NOEJ’s outlook. Valuation: What is NOEJ worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether NOEJ is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

