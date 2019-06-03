What is normal blood pressure and what causes it to go high or low?

For everything you need to know about low and high blood pressure, including causes and treatments, read on - Science Photo Library RF

Though plenty of old wives tales might have you believe it, the symptoms and causes of high and low blood pressure have little to do with headaches, nosebleeds and facial flushing.

In actuality, blood pressure – the measure of mercury millimetres that your heart uses to pump blood around your body – is a good indicator of your body's general condition. It's particularly useful to medical practitioners as a warning sign for underlying physical issues.

Here is everything you need to know about high and low blood pressure, including steps to help you take control of your heart health for the long-term.

What is normal blood pressure?

Ideal blood pressure in a healthy adult is between 90/60mmHg ("ninety over sixty") and 120/80mmHg ("one-twenty over eighty"). Most adults in the UK have a blood pressure between 120/80 and 140/90.

The first number is your systolic blood pressure (the highest pressure when your heart beats and pushes the blood around your body) and the second is your diastolic blood pressure (the lowest pressure when your heart relaxes between beats).

It is important to note that blood pressure naturally varies throughout the day, meaning it can be affected in the short term by a number of factors: caffeine, smoking, exercise, the time between your last bathroom break and even worrying about blood pressure itself.

According to Blood Pressure UK, the ‘white coat effect’ actually triggers an average increase by 10mmHg in the first (systolic) number and 5mmHg in the second (diastolic) when measured by a doctor or nurse compared to those taken at home.

Because of this, a one-off reading that is unexpectedly high may not be cause for concern. What is most important is finding out your average reading over a number of days. At this point, continued high or low readings should be followed by a trip to the GP.

To get the most accurate blood pressure readings at home, ensure that you rest for a few minutes beforehand, you’re sat down with your feet on the floor, and you support your arm as close to your heart as possible during the reading.

Blood pressure is best monitored at different points throughout the day to ensure other factors aren't temporarily affecting the reading Credit: Getty More

What if only one of the numbers is higher (or lower) than it should be?

Only one number needs to be higher or lower than it should be to count as high or low blood pressure. You could have high blood pressure if your first number is 140 or over OR if your second number is 90 or over, while the other is normal.

Similarly, if your first number is 90 or less OR your second number is 60 or less, you may have low blood pressure, regardless of the other.

What causes high blood pressure?

High blood pressure (also known as hypertension) affects more than one in four adults in the UK, increasing their risk of serious conditions including heart attack and stroke.

Jackie Hall, Medical Team Leader at AXA PPP healthcare, says “One of the biggest problems with high blood pressure is that it virtually never causes any short term symptoms, so the only way to find out if you have it is to have it measured.”

The first piece of good news is that taking a blood pressure reading is quick and easy, whether you’re doing it with a monitor at home or getting your GP to assist. The other is that high blood pressure can be treated relatively easily through lifestyle changes and/or medication, if required.