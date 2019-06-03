What is normal blood pressure and what causes it to go high or low?

Though plenty of old wives tales might have you believe it, the symptoms and causes of high and low blood pressure have little to do with headaches, nosebleeds and facial flushing.
In actuality, blood pressure – the measure of mercury millimetres that your heart uses to pump blood around your body – is a good indicator of your body's general condition. It's particularly useful to medical practitioners as a warning sign for underlying physical issues.
Here is everything you need to know about high and low blood pressure, including steps to help you take control of your heart health for the long-term.
What is normal blood pressure?
Ideal blood pressure in a healthy adult is between 90/60mmHg ("ninety over sixty") and 120/80mmHg ("one-twenty over eighty"). Most adults in the UK have a blood pressure between 120/80 and 140/90.
The first number is your systolic blood pressure (the highest pressure when your heart beats and pushes the blood around your body) and the second is your diastolic blood pressure (the lowest pressure when your heart relaxes between beats).
It is important to note that blood pressure naturally varies throughout the day, meaning it can be affected in the short term by a number of factors: caffeine, smoking, exercise, the time between your last bathroom break and even worrying about blood pressure itself.
According to Blood Pressure UK, the ‘white coat effect’ actually triggers an average increase by 10mmHg in the first (systolic) number and 5mmHg in the second (diastolic) when measured by a doctor or nurse compared to those taken at home.
Because of this, a one-off reading that is unexpectedly high may not be cause for concern. What is most important is finding out your average reading over a number of days. At this point, continued high or low readings should be followed by a trip to the GP.
To get the most accurate blood pressure readings at home, ensure that you rest for a few minutes beforehand, you’re sat down with your feet on the floor, and you support your arm as close to your heart as possible during the reading.
What if only one of the numbers is higher (or lower) than it should be?
Only one number needs to be higher or lower than it should be to count as high or low blood pressure. You could have high blood pressure if your first number is 140 or over OR if your second number is 90 or over, while the other is normal.
Similarly, if your first number is 90 or less OR your second number is 60 or less, you may have low blood pressure, regardless of the other.
What causes high blood pressure?
High blood pressure (also known as hypertension) affects more than one in four adults in the UK, increasing their risk of serious conditions including heart attack and stroke.
Jackie Hall, Medical Team Leader at AXA PPP healthcare, says “One of the biggest problems with high blood pressure is that it virtually never causes any short term symptoms, so the only way to find out if you have it is to have it measured.”
The first piece of good news is that taking a blood pressure reading is quick and easy, whether you’re doing it with a monitor at home or getting your GP to assist. The other is that high blood pressure can be treated relatively easily through lifestyle changes and/or medication, if required.
This is because, for the most part, high blood pressure is caused by things you can control. These include a high salt diet, lack of excercise, being overweight or obese, having a high alcohol intake, smoking, and sleep deprivation. While additional factors like age and family history can increase the risk, the aforementioned choices are the most common causes.
In roughly one in 20 cases, high blood pressure will be triggered by an underlying condition; commonly kidney disease and infection, diabetes, sleep apnoea, hormone and thyroid problems, and lupus. Medicines known to increase blood pressure include the combined pill, steroids, NSAIDs (like ibuprofen and naproxen), some cough medicines, and antidepressants.
What causes low blood pressure?
Low blood pressure is not always the sign of a problem but it is important to identify the cause should you experience symptoms like blurred vision, weakness, dizziness and fainting.
Unlike high blood pressure, the causes of low pressure are not so cut-and-dry. They vary from being a side effect of medications to signalling heart disease and, similarly to high blood pressure, diabetes. Pregnancy and reduced blood volume can also lower blood pressure temporarily, but significantly.
In any case, it is important to uncover the cause with your GP so the appropriate treatment can be given. Typically, your GP or practice nurse will consult your medical history, age, and symptom regularity before a physical exam which will track blood pressure changes between standing, sitting and laying down.
If inconclusive, further tests (like ECGs or blood tests) will be requested. Particularly if your GP believes anemia or diabetes could be a factor.
How do you treat high and low blood pressure?
The treatments for high blood pressure and low blood pressure tend to work like yin and yang. Many of the treatments which help one condition will harm the other, and vice versa.
Magnesium
Magnesium is an essential mineral which plays a key role in blood pressure regulation. Increasing magnesium intake can be very beneficial in lowering hypertension (high blood pressure) and reduce the risk of heart disease.
Magnesium-rich food sources include leafy greens (such as spinach and kale), pumpkin seeds, almonds, avocado, kefir, and dark chocolate (ones with at least 85pc cacao).
Supplementation can also be very beneficial, for example Wild Nutrition Food-Grown Magnesium, which has been developed to be immediately recognised and absorbed by the body.
Salt
Salt increases blood pressure, making it a great friend to those with low blood pressure and an enemy to those at the other end of the scale. If you’re suffering from high blood pressure you should focus on adding flavour, instead of salt. Herbs, spices, vinegars and cooking wines – particularly when cooked off for a long time – will make the world of difference.
Potassium
A healthy diet could not be more important in regulating blood pressure and potassium-rich foods (like white beans, dark greens, tuna and bananas) are especially useful for those with high blood pressure; they help your kidneys metabolise excess fluid and sodium in the bloodstream.
Exercise
A strong heart is important for those suffering from both high and low blood pressure. Whether you enjoy walking, dancing, cycling, swimming or something entirely different, do more of it more often. Your blood pressure will thank you.
Drinking
A high alcohol intake can affect your blood pressure in either direction. While you don’t have to give up your favourite tipple forever, doctors suggest you reduce the risk by enjoying as many alcohol-free days as possible each week and advise against drinking more than three units in one day. An increased water intake also helps.
Massage
Massage has been proven to calm our sympathetic nervous system, meaning it’s a key tool for managing stress and contributing to a holistic approach to lowering blood pressure.
“Our nervous system is made up of the brain, spinal cord and nerves that run through the body, supplying the limbs and organs,” explains Scarlet Crawley, founder of MASAJ; East London’s unique bodywork studio. “As the body is warmed up and the muscle tissues are worked on, stimuli pass through the bodies via sensory receptors in the skin, relaying information to our brains, telling it to take the appropriate course of action. During a massage, the message is: rest."
Smoking
Because high blood pressure reduces blood flow through the body, smoking makes complications far worse. If you quit smoking, you’ll both unclog your arteries and dramatically reduce your risk of heart disease within just one year. A no-brainer for those with high and low blood pressure alike.
Medications
When lifestyle changes aren't enough to do the trick, your GP may suggest a medication or medications to help normalize your blood pressure and reduce symptoms. These may be diuretics (which reduce pressure by removing excess water in the body), ACE inhibitors (which work to relax aggravated blood vessels), beta blockers (which block the effects of epinephrine/adrenaline to slow your heart beat), among others. Please consult your GP before looking into any medical treatment.