Norman argument ends in five-year-old shot, suspect arrested

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A man and a five-year-old were shot at a Norman apartment complex Friday night after d a verbal argument between a man and a woman according to Norman Police.

Officials said that it all began when 27-year-old Demarcus Green was arguing with the mother of his four children on the ground level of the apartment building near 1100 Oak Tree Avenue around 9 p.m.

A 21-year-old man attempted to intervene in the argument and that’s when Green went to his vehicle to grab a firearm and fired several shots. Police said that the 21-year-old was shot twice and a five-year-old child was shot in the leg.

The child was shot by accident according to the police report.

The five-year-old was rushed to the hospital before police arrived on the scene, the 21-year-old victim remained, but the suspect Green was not, according to police.

Officials reported that the 21-year-old man was eventually taken to the hospital for treatment and police learned that Green, the 5-year-old, and the mother went to a local hospital earlier.

Police said that Green was arrested at the hospital and later booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center.

Green has been charged with one complaint of Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one complaint of Reckless Conduct with a Firearm, per Norman Police.

According to records his bail is set at over $15,000.

The incident is under investigation by the NPD Criminal Investigations Division.

