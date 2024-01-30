Norman authorities discover 'large-scale' cockfighting operation while trying to save puppies from fire

Authorities are investigating an apparent cockfighting operation after a barn fire.

Police on Monday said the discovery of 77 roosters was made Jan. 23 when Norman Animal Welfare assisted the Norman Fire Department with rescuing nine puppies trapped in a fire in the 12200 block of E Cedar Lane Road.

The puppies were unable to be rescued and died.

However, during the attempted rescue of the puppies, animal welfare officers also encountered a large-scale rooster fighting operation located in close proximity to the fire.

The property was immediately secured by the Norman Police Department, and a search warrant for the property was obtained.

What will happen to the roosters authorities seized?

Police said seized roosters were found in “deplorable conditions alongside evidence of brutal training and exploitation of the animals for fighting purposes.”

The seized animals will be transported to an out-of-state rooster sanctuary where they will receive proper care, evaluation, rehabilitation and necessary medical treatment, police said.

Criminal charges are pending while the investigation remains active, police said.

Cockfighting has been illegal in Oklahoma for nearly 20 years after a statewide election that saw 56% of voters approve the ban.

Still, cockfighting operations are discovered in Oklahoma.

Chance Campo, a 46-year-old former district director for the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission, a political action committee, is accused in Carter County District Court of felony servicing or facilitating a cockfight.

The charge followed a June 19 cockfight bust that reportedly led to a total of 12 people charged — some with felonies and others with misdemeanors. A trial date has yet to be set in that case.

Cockfighting opponents urged law enforcement throughout the state to continue to crackdown on the operations.

“Given the profile of the cockfighting debate in Oklahoma, there are no participants in these crimes who can say that they are unaware of the state’s strong prohibitions against staged animal fights and possession of fighting animals,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action.

“Other law enforcement agencies in other parts of the state need to treat this crime in a serious way, just like Norman Animal Welfare has." Pacelle added.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Norman authorities find cockfighting operation trying to save puppies