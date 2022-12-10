Norman 'Cookie Queen' dies Thursday in Cleveland County jail, police say

Okie Baking Co., as it stood on Oct. 2, occupies what was once a historic cottage at 231 W Main St. in Norman.

NORMAN ― Authorities are investigating after a local bakery owner and longtime mental health advocate died at the Cleveland County jail early Thursday.

Around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, detention officers found Shannon Hanchett, 38, unconscious and not breathing in her cell, according to a statement from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. "Life-saving measures were taken," jail officials said, but emergency medical professionals pronounced Hanchett dead soon afterward.

Hanchett, also known popularly as "Cookie Queen" in Norman, was arrested Nov. 26 at an AT&T store in northwest Norman. Officers with the Norman Police Department said Hanchett's behavior prompted a call to police, court filings show. She was being held in the Cleveland County jail on a $1,000 bond with misdemeanor charges of making false calls to 911 and obstructing an officer.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating Hanchett's death. Officials with the sheriff's office and Norman police said they could not provide additional information in the case, and state investigators did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office is expected to determine the cause of Hanchett's death.

Hanchett was the owner of Okie Baking Co., located in the historic "Cookie Cottage" on Norman's Main Street, since 2018. She worked in the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services for more than a decade before she was diagnosed with lupus, which prompted her to leave her career in children's behavioral health and pursue a long-held dream of her own bakery business.

Norman residents took to social media to share tributes in the wake of Hanchett's death. Many friends of Hanchett expressed shock at the news, with several saying they had been concerned after not hearing from her for some time.

"Shannon's passing is a devastating and unexpected loss to everyone who loved her," said former coworker and close friend Jennifer Dell, who now works as the undergraduate coordinator at the University of Oklahoma's Anne and Henry Zarrow School of Social Work. "Norman will no doubt be a darker place without her light. But we remain dedicated to carrying on her memory and honoring her legacy by supporting her children, Sam and Cooper, and her family during this difficult time and continuing to advocate for the causes that Shannon held close to her heart."

A candelight vigil in Hanchett's memory is planned for Monday night at the Okie Baking Co. The staff of the Yellow Dog Coffee Company ― a local and women-owned business which shared space with Hanchett's bakery for some time years ago ― said they will also be providing beverages during what is expected to be a cold and rainy evening.

"For now," Dell said, "raise a glass of Dr. Pepper, bake your favorite cookies, play your Shannon-inspired favorite song, hug your babies and pets, and find your way to honor our beloved friend, family member, and community leader."

