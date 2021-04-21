Norman elected leaders respond to Chauvin verdict

Apr. 21—Most of Norman's elected officials said they were heartened to see Derek Chauvin convicted on all three counts in the murder of George Floyd Tuesday.

Chauvin a white ex-Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a Black man, for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

"It is difficult to celebrate anything that resulted from the murder of George Floyd, but I am heartened that today, the criminal justice system ensured that justice was served," said Oklahoma House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman. "We still have so far to go to address systemic racism in our country, but today was a step forward in that journey."

Several of Norman's elected representatives called the verdict the "only correct verdict" the jury could have reached, especially considering the widely-circulated footage of Floyd taking his last breath.

"Our criminal justice system worked in this case — evidence was presented to a jury, the jury made a decision based on that evidence, which I believe is the correct verdict," Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, said. "I only hope this verdict gives the family of Mr. Floyd a bit of solace, and I further hope that some common sense policing reforms are considered so that something like this doesn't happen again."

State Rep. Merleyn Bell, D-Norman, did not immediately respond to The Transcript's request for comment.

Regardless of the verdict, representatives said reality is not lost on them — Floyd should not have been murdered at all, said Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman.

"Even though the trial resulted in a fair verdict, George Floyd should still be alive and his loved ones should not have endured the pain of hearing Mr. Floyd being blamed by the defendant for his own death," Boren said. "Moving forward, we can unite around the common goal of holding law enforcement accountable, equipping them with the best training possible and ensuring enough protection for witnesses who are called upon to report abuse whenever they see it."

Norman's other state senator, Rob Standridge, R-Norman, said that he respects the conclusion the jury came to.

"The trial has been conducted, the jury's verdict has been rendered and I trust and respect the jury's decision," he said.

The chair of the Cleveland County Republican Party, Nancy Sangirardi, said that it's a "sad situation for all concerned."

"I, just like all Americans, (am) praying for all family members involved in this tragic situation," she said.

Reese Gorman covers COVID-19, local politics and elections for The Transcript; reach him at rgorman@normantranscript.com or @reeseg_3.