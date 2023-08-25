Norman intersections get upgraded signage to help protect drivers
Norman intersections get upgraded signage to help protect drivers
Norman intersections get upgraded signage to help protect drivers
Find your best sunscreen here, starting at $5, from Aveeno to Neutrogena to Vanicream.
Uber has raised the minimum age requirement for new rides-hailing drivers in California to 25 years old due to what it described as "baselessly higher" commercial insurance costs in the state. "California's insurance coverage requirements for rideshare are baselessly higher than nearly every other car on the road: up to thirty times that of taxis and thirty times that of personal vehicles," an Uber spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
60% of teens expressed agreement with at least four conspiracy theory statements.
Forget pricey formulas, this one is cheaper and just as effective, fans say.
Accessory maker GuliKit has created a dock for Steam Deck, Nintendo switch ROG Ally and similar handheld devices that looks like a Super Nintendo. It should be available next month.
Get the rundown on peptide injections, and how to mimic the same results from your beauty routine.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
Make the most out of your next tailgate with these game-changing hacks The post Tips for making your next tailgate a success appeared first on In The Know.
Top picks from Arlo, Eufy, Ring and more, all designed to keep an eye on your doorstep.
A joint statement signed by regulators at a dozen international privacy watchdogs, including the U.K.'s ICO, Canada's OPC and Hong Kong's OPCPD, has urged mainstream social media platforms to protect users' public posts from scraping -- warning they face a legal responsibility to do so in most markets. "In most jurisdictions, personal information that is 'publicly available', 'publicly accessible' or 'of a public nature' on the internet, is subject to data protection and privacy laws," they write.
NASA has published the first maps from its new space-based pollution instrument, TEMPO (Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution). Although you won’t be shocked to learn it reveals higher pollution rates in metropolitan areas, the tool can help scientists better study North American air quality on an hourly basis. “Neighborhoods and communities across the country will benefit from TEMPO’s game-changing data for decades to come,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson wrote in a press release today.
About 2% of women will have a Bartholin's cyst at some point in their lifetime.
Digital calipers are a valuable tool that everyone should have. They display measurements to their exact increments on a LCD digital screen.
Nearly 31,000 five-star reviewers are raving about this face oil that smooths and brightens skin.
Here are the accessories we use and recommend to improve the ergonomics, connectivity and overall productivity of your MacBook.
Comprehensive coverage is a type of auto insurance that is usually optional and covers damage to your car caused by events outside of traffic accidents, such as theft or hail. Your lender may require it, but states do not.
Neurowyzr wants to help more people get brain healthcare through tools like its online Digital Brain Function Screen (DBFS). The startup, which has offices in Singapore and India, announced today it has raised $2.1 million in seed funding. The oversubscribed round was led by Jungle Ventures and Peak XV’s (formerly Sequoia India and Southeast Asia) Surge program, with participation from angel investors.
This time last year, Rory McIlroy was the PGA Tour’s white knight, fending off the evil hordes of LIV Golf and Saudi Arabian wealth. Now, his main focus is just playing golf.
Netflix shares rallied on Wednesday as analysts champion the streaming giant's crackdown on password sharing, along with its recently launched ad-supported tier.
The 2023 Audi R8 is the final model year of the mid-engine German supercar, and it marks the end of an era for the car and the brand.