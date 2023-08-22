Norman launches on-demand rideshare app that partners with OU's SafeRide

Christopher Lane II, The Oklahoman
·2 min read
0
Through the app Norman On-Demand, riders will be able to book trips either through the app itself or by calling a dedicated phone number.
Through the app Norman On-Demand, riders will be able to book trips either through the app itself or by calling a dedicated phone number.

The City of Norman is blending rideshares with public transit through a new app-based program.

The program, Norman On-Demand, aims to address transportation access gaps within the core area of Norman during evenings and on Sundays when other transit services are limited. Service began Aug. 21.

The app will also serve the University of Oklahoma's existing SafeRide program, adding to the user experience for students.

Norman On-Demand will be powered by Via, a TransitTech provider that has implemented similar programs worldwide.

How does Norman On-Demand work?

Riders can book trips on-demand, either through the app itself or by calling 405-643-8638. Then, riders will be matched with vehicles heading in the same direction to optimize shared rides and reduce costs.

Riders will be directed to nearby virtual pickup and drop-off stops, which ensures efficient and sustainable routes.

The program also offers wheelchair-accessible vehicles upon request.

More: Uber is soaring. Could it become a trillion-dollar stock?

To ride with Norman On-Demand, individuals can download the "Norman On-Demand" app from the App Store or Google Play Store and follow the simple sign-up steps.

The app provides real-time updates, allowing riders to track their driver's ETA and monitor the progress of their trip.

Service hours for Norman On-Demand:

  • 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Monday to Wednesday

  • 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Thursday to Saturday

  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

How much do rides cost?

Regular fares for Norman On-Demand rides are $2 per ride, with an additional $1 charge for each additional rider.

OU students ride for free during OSafeRide hours - 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Students must create their account using their official OU email address to be eligible for the free rides during SafeRide hours.

For more information and to sign up, visit https://city.ridewithvia.com/norman.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Norman launches on-demand rideshare app, partners with OU's SafeRide

